Purple Horizons and Thundermark Capital Announce Strategic Partnership to Propel Deep Tech Innovation
Today marks a significant milestone in the world of Deep Technology as Purple Horizons, a leading Deep Tech-focused ecosystem, and Thundermark Capital, a preeminent AI and Robotics Venture Capital fund, announce a transformative strategic partnership. This alliance aims to fuse the vibrant tech community of Purple Horizons with the deep investment and advisory expertise of Thundermark Capital, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the Deep Tech sector.
— Roy Amara
Deep Tech encompasses advanced fields like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics—technologies poised to address some of our world's most pressing challenges. By integrating these cutting-edge areas, the partnership aims to catalyze significant breakthroughs that reshape industries and enhance everyday lives.
AI as a Force for Good
We live in an age of paradox. Systems using AI match or surpass human-level performance in more and more domains, yet measured productivity growth has declined by half over the past decade, and real income has stagnated since the late 1990s for most Americans. Economists argue that lags are the likely explanation. We disagree with them and side with Nicholas Bloom at Stanford, who shows that the number of researchers required today to achieve the biennial doubling of the density of computer chips is more than 18 times that of the early 1970s. Similar trends can be shown for drug discovery (Eroom’s law), agricultural productivity, and many other fields, and research productivity for the aggregate U.S. economy has declined by a factor of 41 since the 1930s. In other words, new ideas are getting harder and harder to find.
Our solution is to bring back a different flavor of AI called IA, or Intelligence Amplification, invented along with the now-forgotten science of Cybernetics by Norbert Wiener and Ross Ashby in the 1940s. They argued that the role of machines was to amplify human intelligence, augment human decision-making, and, thus, improve human productivity. Unfortunately, IA and Cybernetics fell out of favor after the seminal Dartmouth Workshop of 1956 defined AI’s mission as building thinking machines that would simulate learning, which failed miserably in the messy world of humans for decades.
We strongly believe that the next decade will see a Cambrian explosion of AI and Robotics startups on a quest for human augmentation and automation: the former will help humans co-invent via Intelligence Amplification with AI; the latter will automate dirty, dangerous, and dull jobs with AI and robots. This is a great moment to remember brilliant Roy Amara from Stanford Research Institute: "We tend to overestimate the effect of a technology in the short run and underestimate the effect in the long run."
Founders Joining Forces
The partnership is thrilled to announce that Purple Horizons founders, Ralph Quintero and Gianni D'Alerta, will join Thundermark Capital as Venture Partners. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership are expected to greatly enrich Thundermark's strategic direction and strengthen its capability to identify and nurture groundbreaking innovations. Armed with a network of experts and comprehensive data, Purple Horizons and Thundermark Capital will focus on analyzing trends and dynamics in the evolving Deep Tech landscape. This collaborative effort will leverage the combined knowledge and expertise of both organizations to forecast and shape future technological advancements.
Introducing the Deep Tech Show and Podcast
A central element of this collaboration is the launch of a regular Deep Tech show and podcast. This platform will offer listeners unique insights into the latest trends, innovations, and personalities shaping the future of technology. By sharing expert knowledge and cutting-edge research, the show will serve as a beacon for tech enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.
Global Event Series: Deep Tech Day
The alliance will also see the birth of Deep Tech Day, a conference devoted to empowering Deep Tech entrepreneurs. Deep Tech Day will begin its journey in Miami and travel through global innovation hubs, bringing together startups, investors, large companies, governments, researchers, universities, and incubators in a dynamic exchange of ideas and opportunities.
About Purple Horizons:
Purple Horizons is a forward-thinking tech ecosystem and consultancy dedicated to guiding businesses and tech enthusiasts into the future through emerging technology insights. By connecting industry leaders and providing strategic tools and knowledge, Purple Horizons empowers its members to lead in the transformative tech era. Purple Horizons engages with large companies and governmental bodies to enhance their understanding of Deep Tech trends, identify new market opportunities, and cultivate new ventures. Through a series of conferences, B2B networking events, and comprehensive online programs, Purple Horizons aims to connect all key players in the ecosystem.
About Thundermark Capital:
Thundermark Capital is an American VC firm that invests in enterprise AI and Robotics startups and advises global corporations and governments on the development and implementation of comprehensive AI strategies. Thundermark was founded by Gleb Chuvpilo, an American serial entrepreneur and investor. Gleb has spent over two decades in AI, having earned a Master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and AI Lab and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Gleb started his career as a quant at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs and spent years investing alongside Peter Thiel at his global macro hedge fund. Gleb was an early engineer at Palantir and then co-founded several technology startups, including Authy (YC W12, acquired by Twilio), Ride (funded by TPG Growth, acquired by Enterprise), and Pager (raised over $100 million from NEA, Lux and others, now servicing 28 million patients). Gleb is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and he is proud to serve on the board of MIT delta v, an educational accelerator.
For more information about Purple Horizons, visit purplehorizons.io
For more information about Thundermark, visit thundermark.com
Join us in shaping the future of technology. Collaborate. Innovate. Elevate.
Gleb Chuvpilo
Thundermark Capital
hello@thundermark.com