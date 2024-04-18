TapClicks Announces VP Kristin Lundin will Spearhead AI Initiatives

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Kristin Lundin, as Vice President, AI Products and Solutions, at TapClicks, will spearhead new AI initiatives for the company and clients.

TapClicks is already leading in the deployment of AI technology for digital marketers, and is continuing to aggressively invest in new long- and short-term AI strategies. Lundin has 10 years of success at TapClicks, recently driving efforts to integrate large language model ChatGPT into the platform for deep data analysis, and spearheading the roadmap for integrating future AI enhancements across the TapAnalytics and TapOrders platforms. Lundin will now focus on implementing and realizing those forward-looking AI initiatives into the broader capabilities of the TapClicks omni-channel marketing intelligence platform.

“Kristin has been an incredible asset to TapClicks, our clients, and our partners for over ten years,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder at TapClicks. “We are excited that she will be driving our short- and long-term AI strategies as we continue to invest in this exciting arena.”

“TapClicks is an innovator in Smart Marketing technology and deployment, and its AI offerings and roadmap are ahead of the curve,” commented Lundin. “I am excited about accelerating all the new initiatives we have across many AI applications.”

Besides recently defining and launching TapClicks AI efforts, her extensive experience at TapClicks has included developing the product vision for TapClicks across the marketing operations domain. Lundin envisioned and launched TapOrders/Workflow solutions, broadly increasing penetration within numerous enterprise companies. She built and led both an international product management team, and the enterprise TapClicks Implementation team, delivering high impact initiatives over the years. Lundin is recognized as an innovation leader at TapClicks.

Her previous background was enterprise level Human Resources Information Technology and as a small business owner herself. She brings to her projects a cross-domain perspective gained through product management and product marketing leadership roles at human resources companies like Salary.com, Fidelity Employer Services and Kronos (now UKG).

Lundin holds a graduate level certification in Human Resources and was a member of the SHRM Special Expertise panel on technology.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.