Strawberry Season is Here in Tennessee

NASHVILLE —It’s time to Pick Tennessee Products and pick Tennessee strawberries. Strawberry season is underway. Most strawberry farms are planning to begin selling strawberries in mid-April.

Check out the list of local strawberry farms to find fresh berries near you.

With warm spring days in the forecast, Tennessee farms will quickly have fields turning red with juicy and sweet strawberries. If you are looking for the freshest berries, head straight to the farm.

“The strawberries are doing very well,” Shelby Vanatta of Cabin Hill Farm in Montgomery County said. “Our estimated date for opening is April 24.”

It’s always best to call a berry farm in advance to learn picking procedures and to determine availability. Depending on weather, the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, so head to a farm now for the freshest, best tasting strawberries.

Support your local economy and buy fresh strawberries from your local farmer. Use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app or go to www.PickTNProducts.org to find a farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, X, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.