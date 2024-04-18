You Go Girl: Meet Women Who Rock Real Estate
You Go Girl: Meet Women Who Rock Real EstateLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Making Moves (& Money) In Real Estate. Both men and women invest in real estate. But honesty, women have certain “challenges” that men just don’t have to think about. (Men, you may have no clue what we’re referring to, but women know exactly.) So please join the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting, Thursday night, May 9, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, where investors will learn how to confront these challenges and become a successful real estate investor.
Guest Speakers: This month LAC-REIA has a unique panel of four women who are kicking butt in Real Estate? These women have been in the trenches, confronted and conquered challenges, and know how to swing a hammer (though they’ve learned they don’t have to). And that’s what they will share with attendees. Their stories are as different as their personalities, but they all share two things in common: They are successful at what they do and they earn a good living doing it! (Men can attend too, but at their own risk.) During this panel discussion, attendees will learn:
• How to find deals in a changing market
• Meet experts in development, flipping, short-term rentals & raising money
• How to structure deals with multiple exits strategies in mind
• The key resources to grow real estate business
• Unlock investors full potential as real estate investors
• Why women are smarter, tougher and better-looking than men
Panel Members. Our moderator will be Deborah Razo, President of the Women’s Real Estate Network (“WREN”). Deborah specializes in fixing and flipping houses, residential construction, and multi-residential properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The panel will also feature Cindy Coleman discussing note investing, Angela Sillmon discussing short-term rentals, and Jen Maldonado discussing raising capital for your projects. All of these successful ladies are members of WREN, a group formed by women investors, for women and about women.
Vendor Expo. We'll have over 30 vendors with opportunities for you to "meet and greet" real estate professionals offering products and services you'll want to utilize in your real estate investing.
Date & Time: Thursday night, May 9, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two blocks walk to the Iman.
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
lloyd Martin Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-792-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other