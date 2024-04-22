Falcon Wealth Planning Finalists in 2024 RIA Intel Awards
Firm Achieves Remarkable Growth in Assets under Management (AUM) and Secures Nominations for Client Advocacy and Top RIA Recognition
I love witnessing Michael's recognition within our industry, as his dedication extends not only to Falcon but also to his clients.”ONTARIO, CA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce that Michael Jensen, CFP®, its Managing Partner, has been selected as a finalist for the Client Advocate of the Year award at the RIA Intel Awards. Falcon Wealth Planning has also been recognized as a Finalist for RIA of the Year (Under $1 Billion in AUM).
— Gabriel Shahin, CEO & Founder
Falcon Wealth Planning, a leading financial planning firm, witnessed an impressive growth of almost 60% in its Assets Under Management (AUM) during the year 2023. The AUM surged from $509 million at the beginning of the year to over $800 million by the end of the year. This remarkable achievement reflects Falcon Wealth Planning's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional financial planning services to its clients.
Gabriel Shahin, CEO and Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning praised Michael's leadership: "I love witnessing Michael's recognition within our industry, as his dedication extends not only to Falcon but also to his clients. Michael has been one of the driving forces behind our firm's growth and success. "
He further expressed his pride in the team's achievements: "I am more proud of my team's individual growth and accomplishments than Falcon Wealth's performance. Our team's success is Falcon's success."
Michael Jensen, CFP®, added, "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to advocating for our clients' financial well-being and delivering superior outcomes."
Now in its third year, the RIA Intel Awards attracted nearly 300 nominations spanning 12 distinct categories. The finalists were selected from a competitive pool, showcasing firms and individuals reshaping the wealth management landscape.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on June 5, 2024.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a leading financial planning firm that provides clients with personalized and comprehensive financial advice. Our team of certified professionals is committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals through strategic planning and ongoing support.
