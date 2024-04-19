Nashville Artist Dani Felt’s Music Video Release Invites Listeners To Dream and Get Lost in Love

Nashville Artist Dani Felt Nashville Artist Dani Felt Nashville Artist Dani Felt Nashville Artist Dani Felt Dani Felt "Let's Play Pretend" - cover art

We all want to get lost in a love story sometimes.” — Nashville Artist Dani Felt

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville Indie pop artist Dani Felt is captivating audiences with her music video, "Let's Play Pretend," a soul-stirring experience that invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of fantasy and make-believe. The single, originally crafted for a movie brief by Dani Felt and Austin Rader, weaves a narrative of unrequited love, a yearning for something that exists only in the realm of imagination. "Let's Play Pretend" is a fairy tale for the ears and mind, with sultry vocals filling the heart's unanswered questions with hope and imaginings. The spellbinding lyrics flit the boundaries of deep insecurities while a dreamlike visual transports the viewer into a trance of possibility.

"Let's Play Pretend" is more than just a song; it's an escape into a fantasy world where dreams, love, and the hunger for a greater love story unfold. The track explores the depths of longing and the desire to escape the harsh realities of life by embracing the blissful world of pretend. It's a melody for the dreamers, believers, and those who find solace in the magic of imagination.

Written by Dani Felt and Austin Rader, "Let's Play Pretend" delves into the universal theme of yearning for a love that might never be reciprocated. The song encourages listeners to embrace the idea that sometimes, it's better to play pretend than confront the harsh truths of reality.

Produced to perfection, the single was mixed by the talented Andy Wildrick, with a Dolby Atmos version expertly mixed by Ken Lewis, known for his work on 114 gold records and immersive mastering by Jonathan Garcia. "Let's Play Pretend" promises an mesmerizingly sonic experience that complements the enchanting narrative.

As Dani Felt continues to make her mark on the industry, “Let’s Play Pretend” is poised to solidify her status as a rising star in Nashville and beyond. Recognized by Medium Magazine, Nashville.com, Girl Boss, and more, Dani is emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her fearless and honest storytelling, coupled with her bold personality cultivated through a musical theater background, invites fans to join her on a thrilling journey of self-expression and love. "...Dive in and let the music carry one away on a journey of fantasy and self-discovery." - Electro wow

