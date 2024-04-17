House Bill 1463 Printer's Number 2939

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions relating to intrastate mutual aid; and, in emergency responder mental wellness and stress management, further providing for definitions.

