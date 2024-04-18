Radonova Will Feature the SPIRIT Continuous Radon Monitor at Canadian Radon Conference
The Radonova SPIRIT continuous radon monitor will be on display in Moncton, New Brunswick
As the largest gathering of radon professionals in Canada, we are excited to exhibit our SPIRIT continuous radon monitor at this event.”LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SPIRIT continuous radon monitor by Radonova will be featured at the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) Annual Radon Conference on April 24th through the 27th in Moncton, New Brunswick.
— Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc.
Released in January 2024, the SPIRIT Radon Sensor is a continuous radon monitor (CRM) for use by radon measurement professionals. This portable device measures radon in real time, stores the data in the cloud, and transfers the data wirelessly. Users have access to radon results through Radonova's online portal where the data can be easily downloaded. The SPIRIT also includes sensors for air pressure, temperature, humidity and movement/tampering as well as a 60-day rechargeable battery.
“The SPIRIT radon monitor provides a solution for measuring radon in homes, schools, and workplaces as well as performing follow-up measurements after a long-term test,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc. “The SPIRIT provides a key benefit by calculating Health Canada’s requirement for long-term average radon concentration during occupied hours.”
The Health Canada Guide for Radon Measurements in Public Buildings states that if a long-term radon test in a school or HVAC controlled building is above the guideline of 200 becquerels per cubic meter then a follow-up seven day test can be performed “by a continuous radon monitor to determine average radon concentration during hours of occupancy (for example each day from 7 AM to 9 PM, assuming that the building is unoccupied outside that range).” This follow up measurement can then be used to determine the method of radon mitigation and possibly, the schedules of time controlled ventilation.
Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that is released during the natural decay of uranium in soil and rocks around one's home, school, or workplace. It enters through cracks and other openings in the foundation, such as sump holes or drains. Homes and buildings trap radon inside where the gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract when people breathe. This can damage the DNA of cells lining the lungs and lead to lung cancer. Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the number two cause of lung cancer nationwide.
The CARST Annual Conference will be held at the Delta Beausejour in Moncton, NB. The event will include industry professionals, expert speakers, and opportunities to collaborate with other stakeholders to promote radon awareness throughout Canada. Radonova will be located in the Exhibitor booth area during exhibition hours on April 24-26, 2024.
About Radonova
Radonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon surveys, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of measurements. Contact Radonova at 331-814-2200.
