Request for Proposals — Federal Clean Energy Tax Credit Assistance

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from non-profit entities qualified to administer a program to assist community-based organizations, local governments, ports, tribes, and other entities to access federal tax incentives.

There is an unprecedented level of federal funding available for clean energy projects through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In addition to new grant funding opportunities, there are also numerous new and modified clean energy tax provisions that communities can leverage to make investments go farther.

Changes under the IRA allow for non-taxed entities to receive the benefits of tax credits through the elective pay (often called “direct pay”) mechanism. However, tax policy is often difficult to navigate especially for those non-taxed entities that do not traditionally prepare and submit tax returns.

To ensure that Washington can maximize the amount of federal funding it receives, these entities need support in the form of professional tax guidance and resources. Commerce welcomes, but does not require, teams to submit applications. If multiple entities team together to submit an application, the lead applicant should be a non-profit entity, and the team should meet the minimum qualifications contained in this RFP.

Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $4,875,000 for this award.

Pre-proposal conference: May 7, 2024 at 3:00 PT. Conference attendance is encouraged but not mandatory.

Contact RFP Coordinator Kristine Williams by email at Kristine.Williams@Commerce.wa.gov with questions and to receive links to the pre-proposal conferences.