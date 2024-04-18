dscout Continues to Drive Innovation and Growth with Strategic Leadership Additions and G2 Leader Status

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dscout has been recognized in the Spring 2024 G2 report for User Research, marking its third consecutive quarter as a Leader. More than 92% of users recommended dscout for user research, with the company receiving additional recognition for ‘Best Support’ and ‘Best Implementation’ categories. This recent acknowledgment highlights dscout's commitment to providing a top-tier research solution and exceptional customer experiences for their customers.

In addition to these achievements, dscout is thrilled to welcome two key executives to its leadership team with Bridget Bidlack joining as Chief Product Officer and Bruce Rung as Chief Revenue Officer.

Bridget Bidlack comes to dscout with over 20 years of experience delivering market-leading products. Most recently the Chief Product Officer at Cint, she’s also held key technical and leadership roles at industry giants such as IBM, Microsoft, and Experian. Her strategic vision will play a pivotal role in driving dscout’s product strategy forward, ensuring that the platform continues to meet the evolving needs of people who do research worldwide. “As a product leader, there’s something special (and a little bit meta) about delivering tools that empower our users to surface product-informing insights,” said Bidlack. “Having been in the same shoes that many dscout customers are in, I’m looking forward to delivering products that make it easy for them to get the valuable feedback they need to succeed.”

Bruce Rung brings over two decades of experience in driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams from past companies including UserTesting and SAP SuccessFactors. His experience in user research and passion for revolutionizing how businesses understand human insights align perfectly with dscout's mission. "For years, I've seen the power of human insights in driving impactful business decisions. dscout takes this to a whole new level, making it easier than ever to capture real-world user experiences to inform both product strategy and that of the entire organization,” Rung added. “dscout’s platform empowers everyone, from product managers to designers to marketers, to get closer to their customers and understand their needs on a deeper level.”

"We are excited to welcome Bridget and Bruce to the dscout team," said Michael Winnick, Founder and CEO of dscout. "Their extensive expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build an all-in-one experience research platform. In the last year, dscout has released key features, including usability testing, and the best is yet to come in terms of product enhancements. With leaders like Bridget and Bruce, dscout will be well equipped to continue driving accelerated growth, expanding our customer base globally, and—most importantly—delivering transformative features to better support and delight customers.

The addition of Bidlack and Rung will continue to drive dscout forward as a leading human-centered research platform with customers at its core. These strategic moves underscore dscout's commitment to driving excellence in user research and empowering researchers worldwide. To learn more about dscout, visit dscout.com

About dscout

dscout is a leader in experience research, enabling the world's most innovative companies to unlock human insight at scale. dscout’s flexible remote research platform allows organizations to handpick research participants, field a multitude of moderated and unmoderated methodologies, accelerate analysis, and create impactful, media-rich research deliverables.

