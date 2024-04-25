Submit Release
Power Diary Successfully Completes Comprehensive HIPAA Compliance Audit with Prescient Security

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software company trusted by thousands of allied health practitioners worldwide, has announced the successful completion of a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance audit conducted by independent auditor Prescient Security. The auditor’s process for assessing HIPAA compliance includes understanding the system, risk assessment, testing and evaluation.

A Commitment to Privacy and Security

Power Diary is dedicated to delivering a powerful practice management system while ensuring the highest levels of protection for customer data, including Protected Health Information (PHI). The company operates under the highest possible security standards, to ensure compliance in each of the international markets where it operates.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Power Diary has successfully completed the HIPAA compliance audit process,” said Paul Adler, Co-Founder and CTO. “This assessment, in addition to our ISO 27001 certification and independent GDPR analysis, reinforces our commitment to protecting our customers’ sensitive information.”

About Power Diary

Power Diary is a leading healthcare practice management software trusted by thousands of practitioners worldwide. The company is dedicated to delivering a powerful system while protecting its customers' data. For more information, visit Power Diary's Security Page.

About Prescient Security

Prescient Security acts as a global partner and advisor amidst digital complexities and evolving threats. Specializing in cloud-native technologies and modern application security, they address current challenges while forecasting future vulnerabilities.

