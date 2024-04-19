Arizona Copper Federal Credit Union and American Southwest Credit Union Announce Merger and Expansion
ACFCU and ASCU are merging to form a stronger credit union with more services for members in southeastern Arizona.SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Members of Arizona Copper Federal Credit Union (ACFCU) and American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) have exciting news for the future. The two established financial institutions are merging to create a stronger, more resourceful credit union, offering a wider range of financial services and greater convenience for members across southeastern Arizona.
The official announcement of the merger will be made by ASCU President & CEO Jay Williamson. This merger will combine the strengths of both credit unions, resulting in a more robust financial institution with a larger pool of resources to benefit members.
“The merger is a positive step forward for both ACFCU and ASCU members,” said Jay Williamson, ASCU President & CEO. “By merging, we can create a stronger financial institution that is better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our members.”
ACFCU members can expect to enjoy:
• Personalized service: ASCU prioritizes building strong relationships with its members and providing personalized financial solutions.
• Strong local presence: ASCU has a deep understanding of the needs of the communities it serves and is committed to supporting local initiatives.
Expanding Service in Thatcher
In addition to the merger, ASCU is pleased to announce plans to expand its reach by opening a new branch in Thatcher, Arizona. This new location will provide residents of Thatcher with greater access to convenient and affordable financial services. While the opening date for the new branch is yet to be determined, it is sure to be a welcome addition to the Thatcher community.
A Brighter Future for Southeastern Arizona
The merger and expansion represent positive developments for credit union members in southeastern Arizona. The combined institution will be better equipped to serve the needs of its members, and the new branch in Thatcher will make financial services more accessible to residents of that community.
Local customers with questions about the merger are encouraged to contact their respective credit union for more information.
About Arizona Copper Federal Credit Union
Established in 1955, Arizona Copper Federal Credit Union (ACFCU) has a proud heritage of serving the Copper Basin region.
About American Southwest Credit Union
Founded in 1954, American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) is a member-owned financial cooperative with a mission to provide financial services to its members and improve the quality of life for everyone. ASCU serves members in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, and Santa Cruz Counties in Arizona.
