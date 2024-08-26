American Southwest Credit Union Named “Best Credit Union to Work For 2024”

Submit Release
SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the “Best Credit Unions to Work For” in 2024. This prestigious award is a testament to ASCU’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

President and CEO Jay Williamson said, “We are incredibly honored to be named one of the ‘Best Credit Unions to Work For.’ This recognition is a direct result of our dedicated employees who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service to our members. Our commitment to creating a positive work environment is a cornerstone of our company culture.”

The “Best Credit Unions to Work For” award is based on a comprehensive survey that assesses factors such as employee satisfaction, engagement, and overall workplace culture. ASCU’s success in this recognition is a direct result of its dedication to providing employees with opportunities for growth, development, and meaningful work.

ASCU is thrilled to be recognized for its commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, appreciated, and empowered to make a difference.

American Southwest Credit Union (ASCU) is a not-for-profit credit union that is federally insured by the NCUA. We're here to help you achieve your financial goals by offering a variety of products and services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, and credit cards. We are committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment for our employees, which has been recognized by our being named one of the ‘Best Credit Unions to Work For’ in 2024.

