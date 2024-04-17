Submit Release
MPD Searching for Northeast Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the community’s help to locate a robbery suspect targeting Northeast convenience stores.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene. CCN: 24057362

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/L1LPUGEp1Ek

Previously, on Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the same suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast and grabbed some items before walking to the counter. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the clerk before stealing the cash register and other items. CCN: 24056303

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below: