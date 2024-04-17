Vacancies: Paralegals (English/Spanish)

Paralegal

Job #: req27138 Organization: ICSID Sector: Legal Grade: GD Term Duration: 3 years 0 months Recruitment Type: Local Recruitment Location: Washington, DC,United States Required Language(s): English, Spanish Preferred Language(s): Closing Date: 5/7/2024 (MM/DD/YYYY) at 11:59pm UTC

Description

The mandate of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) is to foster increased flows of international investment by providing an impartial and effective international forum for the resolution of disputes between host governments and foreign investors.



We are hiring 2 paralegals to join our legal teams.

Roles and Responsibilities Draft, format, proofread, and finalize case-related correspondence in English and Spanish, ensuring that the correct documents are attached.

Prepare drafts of documents in cases in English and Spanish for review by the Team Leader and legal counsel.

File submissions and other case-related documents in ICSID’s document management system in accordance with ICSID’s information management standards and procedures.

Track and maintain case procedural details and milestones up to date in ICSID’s case tracking systems and external website.

Create and maintain calendars of events (i.e., pending actions) for each case and the team.

Conduct research on assigned issues using existing case files and alternative sources (e.g., the internet, online portals, or other databases), analyze information, and summarize findings.

Prepare budget estimates for cases to ensure sufficient funds in the case escrow accounts.

Prepare letters to parties requesting advances on costs and monitor the financial position of case escrow accounts.

Coordinate with the Secretariat’s Administration and Finance Team on the closure of case escrow accounts at the end of each case and on fund balance refunds when appropriate.

Assist with presentations and other materials for conferences and official meetings.

Provide editing assistance with awards and decisions (e.g., tables of contents, footnotes).

Coordinate and review the translation of awards, decisions, and other documents.

Assist with the logistical arrangements for remote and in-person hearings in Washington, D.C., and abroad by preparing lists of participants and assembling all hearing-related documents, among other things. Serve as backup to the Secretariat’s Hearings Organizer and Assistants.

Share miscellaneous responsibilities with Legal Assistants and undertake other ad hoc duties that the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretaries-General and Team Leader may assign.

Selection Criteria

Bachelor’s degree, Paralegal certificate, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant paralegal experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Spanish. Ability to draft various correspondence and edit materials in both languages using proper grammar, punctuation, and style.

Knowledge of arbitration procedures is desirable.

Sound organizational skills and ability to prioritize and deliver assignments promptly in a timely manner, with minimal supervision and often under severe time pressures.

Knowledge of legal processes, procedures and terminology for reviewing, examining, preparing and processing legal documents.

Ability to research, analyze, and synthesize legal and other information and present results clearly and concisely.

Legal document drafting skills and experience preparing basic case-specific budget proposals.

Excellent interpersonal skills and proven ability to work effectively in a team.

Ability to assist team members by performing multiple, concurrent, and progressively more challenging assignments.

Fully proficient in computer skills, particularly in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and in using information databases, internet/intranet services, and library sources.

Advanced knowledge of and experience with videoconferencing platforms (e.g., Zoom, Cisco Webex, and MS Teams).

Tact and discretion in dealing with senior officials and staff at all levels.

Ability to adapt effectively to shifting work demands and institutional directives in a rapidly changing work environment.

Sense of responsibility, integrity, flexibility, and positive attitude.

The World Bank Group offers comprehensive benefits, including a retirement plan; medical, life and disability insurance; and paid leave, including parental leave, as well as reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

We are proud to be an equal opportunity and inclusive employer with a dedicated and committed workforce, and do not discriminate based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability.