Houston Area Urban League Community Block Party Celebrates Healthy Kids Day in Palm Center

Join us on Saturday, April 20th in Palm Center (5260 Griggs Road)

Families to Gather for a Day of Fun, Fitness, and Festivities at Houston Area Urban League this Saturday in Palm Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League, Texas Children's Pediatrics, and the Houston Texans YMCA will host a Community Block Party this Saturday, April 20th, to celebrate Healthy Kids Day. The event, taking place at the Houston Area Urban League located at 5260 Griggs Road in Palm Center, promises a day of fun, activities, and special guests for families in the Houston area.

The Community Block Party, an initiative to promote health and unity within the community, will feature free Zumba classes, healthy food demonstrations, and exciting performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes, free laptops, including reading books for children, free passes to the Children's Museum, premium gift bags, and $25 gift cards.

Representative Ron Reynolds, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan's Dr. Health E. Hound Mascot, Zumba Instructors from OHIP, Gator Cheerleaders, and Gator Pep Squad, James H. Law Elementary School Cheerleaders, Jack Yates Theatre Ensemble, MoSerious Entertainment, and various local organizations will make special appearances and performances during the event. The festivities aim to bring families together and inspire healthy habits from an early age.

"We are thrilled to partner with Texas Children's Pediatrics and the Houston Texans YMCA to create a memorable Kids Day experience for families in our community," said Felicia Jackson, Family Support Services program manager of the Houston Area Urban League. "This event is a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering a positive and vibrant community spirit."

The Community Block Party is open to all families in the Houston area, and organizers encourage everyone to join in the celebration. The event will run from 10 AM to 2 PM.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/HoustonAreaUrbanLeague/RSVPToHAULsFirstAnnualBlockPartyApril20th

Houston Area Urban League Community Block Party Celebrates Healthy Kids Day in Palm Center

The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) was organized in June, 1968 as a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency. Affiliated with the United Way and National Urban League, HAUL advocates for and provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups, and/or disabilities. HAUL operates the following six (6) programs targeting residents in economically disadvantaged geographic areas in the Greater Houston areas: Education and Youth Development; Workforce and Economic Development; Workforce Training; Housing; Social Justice; and Health and Wellness Initiatives.

