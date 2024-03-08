Houston Area Urban League, Texas Children's Pediatrics, and Houston Texans YMCA to Host Community Block Party
Join the Celebration: A Fun-filled Gathering for Community Unity and Family Well-being!HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Texas Children's Pediatrics and the Houston Texans YMCA to host a Community Block Party in celebration of Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 20th. The event promises a day filled with joy, activities, and special guests at the Houston Area Urban League located at 5260 Griggs Road in Palm Center.
This Community Block Party aims to bring families and communities together for a day of fun and engagement. The event will feature an array of activities, including free Zumba classes, healthy food demonstrations, and prize giveaways. In addition, we are delighted to have former NFL player Michael Montgomery join us for a special reading session, sharing the magic of storytelling and inspiring young people to take control of their health from an early age.
"We are excited to partner with Texas Children's Pediatrics and the Houston Texans YMCA to create a memorable Healthy Kids Day experience for families in our community," said Felicia Jackson, Family Support Services program manager of the Houston Area Urban League. "This event is a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering a positive and vibrant community spirit."
Texas Children's Pediatrics, one of the largest pediatric primary care groups in the nation, backed by the #1 children’s hospital in Texas, is excited to be part of this initiative. "Texas Children’s Pediatrics is dedicated to providing high-quality care for children and educating communities on the benefits of healthy habits to overall well-being," said Mari Trace, Assistant Vice President of Operations at Texas Children’s Pediatrics. "We look forward to a day of laughter, learning, and building lasting connections within our community."
The Houston Texans YMCA, committed to promoting healthy living and community engagement, is excited to contribute to the festivities. "At the Houston Texans YMCA, we believe in the power of community building," stated Kashala Pope, Executive Director, Teen Leadership & Houston Texans YMCA. "Healthy Kids Day is a fantastic occasion to come together, enjoy activities, and strengthen the bonds that make our community special."
"We are delighted to support the Community Day Block Party organized by the Houston Area Urban League, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, and the Houston Texans YMCA. This collaborative event underscores the Houston Health Department commitment to fostering a healthy and vibrant community. By prioritizing the well-being of our youth through initiatives like Healthy Kids Day, we contribute to building a foundation for their future success. We believe in the power of community partnerships to create opportunities for families to come together, celebrate, and promote a sense of unity" says Judith Ramiro, Division Manager of the Houston Health Department.
The Community Block Party is open to all families in the Houston area, and we encourage everyone to join in the celebration. The event kicks off at 10 AM and continues until 2 PM, offering something for every member of the family.
Don't miss this chance to create lasting memories and celebrate the spirit of our community. For more information, please contact Houston Area Urban League at info@haul.org or register here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/HoustonAreaUrbanLeague/RSVPToHAULsFirstAnnualBlockPartyApril20th.
About Houston Area Urban League:
The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) was organized in June 1968 as a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency. Affiliated with the United Way and National Urban League, HAUL advocates for and provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups, and/or disabilities.
HAUL operates the following six (6) programs targeting residents in economically disadvantaged geographic areas in the Greater Houston areas: Education and Youth Development; Workforce and Economic Development; Workforce Training; Housing; Social Justice; and Health and Wellness Initiatives.
About Houston Texans YMCA:
Founded in 1886, today, the Y remains committed to the health of more than half a million people who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our locations across Greater Houston. Strengthening the community is our cause. Together, we connect active, engaged Greater Houston Area residents to build a better us. Learn more at ymcahouston.org/
About Houston Health Department
The Houston Health Department is a full-service health department that performs many enhanced functions to address health inequities.
Our services benefit all Houston residents, but we also take additional steps to support those most in need, such as low-income mothers and children, the elderly, and minority populations.
The Houston Health Department works with the community to promote and protect the health and social well-being of Houstonians and their environment.
Emaan England
Houston Area Urban League
+1 404-668-2329
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube