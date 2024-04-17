Celebrating the Contributions and Dedication of Our Volunteers

CANADA, April 17 - Released on April 17, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining Sask Sport, SaskCulture and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association in thanking our province's volunteers and celebrating their accomplishments.

Across the country, April 14 to 20 is being celebrated as National Volunteer Week. This year's National Volunteer Week theme is Every Moment Matters.

"National Volunteer Week is a time to recognize the incredible contributions that more than 330,000 volunteers in communities across Saskatchewan make to our quality of life," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Saskatchewan is well known across the nation for our volunteer ethic, as almost one out of every three Saskatchewan residents volunteer in some way."

One major source for volunteer opportunities is through the Sask Lotteries Trust Fund, which provides more than 1,200 organizations and communities direct funding. This grant program reaches approximately 12,000 beneficiary groups and a remarkable 600,000 participants across the province each year. Volunteers help make the thousands of community events and activities held by these organizations each year successful.

"Our government is proud to continue supporting the Sask Lotteries Trust Fund for Sport, Culture and Recreation, to ensure lottery proceeds are reinvested into our communities," Ross said. "Volunteers are involved in all aspects of Saskatchewan life, which is why it is important to take a few minutes to stop and thank these talented individuals who put in countless hours to our make our communities better."

If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer in Saskatchewan, visit Volunteer Connector.

Visit Our Stories to learn about some amazing volunteers and their contributions to sport, culture and recreation in Saskatchewan at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/our-stories/celebrating-saskatchewan-volunteers.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie GibsonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-527-8152Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca