YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester to Host 16th Annual In the Company of Women Benefit Luncheon

(Top Row L-R): Charlotte Brodbeck, Connie Kim; (Bottom Row L-R): Vivian McKenzie, Shona Pinnock

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester will host its 16th Annual In the Company of Women Benefit Luncheon on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 11:00 am – 2:30 pm, at the Westchester Marriott, located at 670 White Plains Road in Tarrytown, NY. This year’s event will honor Connie Kim, Vivian C. McKenzie, Shona Pinnock, and Charlotte Brodbeck, who will be receiving the inaugural Power in Persimmon Award.

“I am excited for our 16th Annual In the Company of Women as we celebrate this year’s incredible slate of honorees who are making an impact in our community,” said Tiffany S.W. Hamilton, CEO of YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester. “We look forward to an amazing day of sisterhood, empowerment, and networking with women in the county as we continue our organization’s mission and transformational work.”

Connie Kim is the Head of Talent Management and Belonging at Heineken USA (HUSA). In this role, she is responsible for developing the strategy for attracting, retaining, and developing the best people for the company while embedding and cultivating a culture of inclusion in all talent and learning matters. Kim brings a business mindset to all talent and belonging matters thanks to her first career in the world of finance, where she was a leverage finance banker and junior equity research analyst for over twelve years. A career pivot into talent management, diversity, equity, and inclusion brought meaning back into her work, which is shown in her love of creating and uncovering new ways of working and finding solutions. Her unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion is aligned with the YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. Prior to her role at HUSA, Kim worked for global organizations such as Thompson Reuters, NYU Stern School of Business, and Yale School of Management.

Vivian McKenzie is a life-long resident of Peekskill who is currently the first African American female Mayor of the City of Peekskill. In addition to serving as Mayor, McKenzie is a founding partner and owner of Bridgee’s Soul Food Truck and the owner of Kathleen’s Tea Room. McKenzie loves her community and currently serves as a Board Member of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, sits on the Executive Committee of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association, a member of the African American Mayors Association, New York Conference of Mayors, and the Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus. As the first African American woman to serve as Mayor of the City of Peekskill, McKenzie knows firsthand what it means to break ceilings and create a legacy of women empowerment in the community.

Shona Pinnock is the Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Peloton Interactive where she is responsible for building and implementing a diversity and inclusion strategy that aligns with Peloton Interactive’s goals. Prior to working at Peloton Interactive, Pinnock led diversity and inclusion efforts at Louis Vuitton, Meredith Corporation, and Consumer Reports. Throughout her career, Pinnock has pioneered award-winning diversity and inclusion programs, helped develop leaders, and empowered colleagues and the community to be upstanders for equity.

Charlotte Brodbeck is a senior at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, NY, and became connected to the YWCA during her sophomore year through one of its youth programs, Y Leaders. During her time, she served first as a member of Y Leaders and then on the Youth Advisory Board. During her junior year, Brodbeck spent several months researching sex trafficking through a school program called Global Scholars, leading her to partner with YWCA to host an in-person event on this issue, which included discussions, educational videos, and a panel of guests from local area organizations. The success of this collaboration led Brodbeck to partner again with the YWCA to host a webinar on the online exploitation of minors. Brodbeck’s social consciousness, compassion for others, and amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced, illustrate her natural leadership abilities and why she is the recipient of the inaugural Power in Persimmon Award.

This year’s program will amplify the transformational power of women in celebration of 95 years of living out YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. As part of this year’s event, attendees will enjoy a “Suite Spot” segment where honored guests will share their compelling stories of resilience and success, an exclusive shopping opportunity featuring products from women-owned businesses and a silent auction as part of the “Persimmon Marketplace,” and a “Mission Marketplace” where attendees can make a direct impact by donating to specific YWCA programs of their choice.

The 16th Annual in the Company of Women was made possible thanks to the generous support from the following sponsors: Media Sponsor: Westfair Communications Inc.; Empowerment Sponsor: Heineken USA and Viney Group; Justice Sponsor: Con Edison; Freedom Sponsor: Brown & Brown, Cerini & Associates, and Webster Bank; and Dignity Sponsor: White Plains Hospital and Ivkosic Painting.

To purchase your tickets, table, or sponsorship, please visit the event website: ywcawpcw.org/itcow24. For additional information about this year’s event, please contact Angelique Morelli, Chief Development Officer of YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester, at amorelli@ywcawpcw.org or (914) 949-6227 ext.147.

About YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester: Since its founding in 1929, the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester has been a pioneer for social change through innovative programs that improve the lives of women and girls in Westchester. The YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. With two locations in White Plains, an activity center, and a residence for women, each week the YWCA serves thousands of women, children, and their families each year. For nearly 100 years, the YWCA has been making a difference in the lives of women, children, and families in White Plains and Westchester through three core program areas: Empowerment & Economic Advancement, Racial Justice, and Health & Wellness/Safety. For more information about the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester, please visit their website at ywcawpcw.org.