Upcoming Data Reporting Webinars

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has scheduled the following data reporting webinars for this spring.

Maine Schools Webinar – April 30th at 10:00 am – Register Here

Maine School Approval provides Maine DOE the attestation from districts that all Maine statutory requirements are being met by each LEA. This report offers an opportunity to update the LEA & school contact information to ensure that MDOE has the most current information. Student enrollments cannot be uploaded/entered into Synergy until Maine Schools is complete. This webinar will review the requirements for the Maine Schools process.

ESEA Demographics Report Webinar – May 14th at 10:00 am – Register Here

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 05/27 for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. This webinar will review reporting requirements and navigation of the ESEA Demographics Report in NEO.

EOY Reporting Webinar – May 21st at 10:00 am – Register Here

Daily Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullying reports are due for final certification at the end of the school year. This data is aggregated for public reporting after certification and reported in multiple locations including the Maine Department of Education Data Warehouse, ESSA Dashboard, and federal reporting. This report will review requirements for each of these four (4) reports and navigation of the reports in NEO.

EOY Enrollment Exits Webinar – May 28th at 10:00 am – Register Here

All students, even those intending to return next year, must be exited from Synergy at the conclusion of the school year. This webinar will review recommendations for properly exiting students at the conclusion of the school year and the process for exiting students from State Synergy.

Special Education Exit Report Webinar – June 4th 10:00 am – Register Here

Students who have exited special education services during the reporting period (July 1, through June 30) must have special education exit information (a special ed exit date and exit reason) added to their Special Education enrollments in Synergy State Edition. School Administrative Units (SAUs) are required to certify the exit data using the Special Education Exit Report found in NEO. This webinar will review the requirements and process for Special Education Exit Reporting.

Questions about data reporting webinars can be sent to Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov