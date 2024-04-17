Deputy Director General Jim Golsen to Promote Global Export Opportunities at Detroit Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce Colours Spring Business Summit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, April 18, Deputy Director General for the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, Jim Golsen, will travel to Detroit, Michigan, to meet with local small businesses and participate in the Building Bridges to Global Markets Trade Finance and Access Capital panel at the Detroit Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce Colours Spring Business Summit.

The panel will highlight the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Global Diversity Export Initiative and available resources to support businesses to diversify sales through exporting. Panelists include Derek Jones, Vice President of ChoiceOne Bank; Romy Ancog, Lead Export Finance Manager at the U.S. Small Business Administration; and LaTaunya Darden, Business Development Specialist at the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Following the panel, Deputy Director General Golsen will present two Certificates of Appreciation to VELN Legal for supporting U.S. exporters with expert business and legal advice and to Oakland County for its exemplary work in support of local businesses’ export goals in global markets.

“In 2022, the Detroit metro area was the 10th largest metro exporter, with $40.4 billion in total goods exports,” said Deputy Director Golsen. “With close to $1.4 trillion in spending power, LGBTQI+ communities are the fastest-growing minority segment in the United States. The Commercial Service sees great potential to increase exports from small and medium-sized businesses and underserved communities in Detroit and across Michigan.”

The 2024 Colours Spring Business Summit will focus on the business landscape and contracting opportunities, as well as ways to scale businesses and the benefits of LGBT Certification. The summit will also present cutting-edge and thought-provoking topics focused on supplier diversity, exporting, the use of social media, small business marketing and professional services contracting.

