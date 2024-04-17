Rudy Lira Kusuma And Experts To Demystify NAR Settlement In Community Panel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, alongside his esteemed team of real estate experts, has been cordially invited by community leaders to demystify the recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) settlement. The event will take place on Friday, April 26, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel, located at 1373 E. Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776.
In the wake of widespread misinformation circulating about the proposed settlement and its implications for real estate commissions, Rudy L. Kusuma and his team are poised to set the record straight. With their wealth of industry knowledge and experience, they aim to debunk the top nine misconceptions surrounding the settlement, guiding attendees to distinguish between fact and fiction.
The event is open to the general public, community leaders, home buyers, home sellers, and real estate professionals alike. Attendees can expect an insightful breakfast panel discussion that delves into the intricacies of the settlement and its potential impact on various stakeholders in the real estate market.
Beyond the sensational headlines, Rudy L. Kusuma and his team will shed light on how the proposed changes in real estate commissions will truly affect buyers and sellers. Through clear and accessible explanations, they will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the settlement's nuances, empowering them to make informed decisions in navigating the evolving landscape of real estate transactions.
For those seeking clarity amidst the uncertainty, Rudy L. Kusuma and his team's expertise will serve as a beacon of insight, guiding attendees through the complexities of the settlement and its ramifications for the real estate industry.
Join us for this informative session and get the clarity you need to move forward in real estate with confidence. To reserve your seat, please visit www.SanGabrielChamber.org
About YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY:
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY is a leading real estate brokerage dedicated to providing knowledgeable agents with performance guarantees for buying and selling homes. With a mission to positively impact the lives of people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving, the brokerage serves as a trusted partner for clients seeking exceptional real estate experiences. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
