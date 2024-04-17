US Fertility celebrates 9 IVF centers named to Newsweek's 'America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2024' list
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Fertility, the largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices in the United States, today announced its 5 partner practices were named to the Newsweek list of America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2024. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“US Fertility is committed to providing world-class, evidence-based care to individuals and couples as they turn to us to help build their families – and with that, we want our patients to feel informed and empowered throughout their fertility journey,” shares Anish A. Shah, M.D., Executive Growth Physician for US Fertility and who serves as medical director for Shady Grove Fertility’s Southern Virginia practice. “We are thrilled to have all 5 of the partner practices within the US Fertility network represented on Newsweek’s list of top fertility clinics in the nation and grateful to our care teams for their dedication to practicing patient-centered care first and foremost.”
The following US Fertility practices were named America’s Best Fertility Clinics in 2024:
• Fertility Centers of Illinois’ Chicago and Highland Park locations
• IVF Florida Reproductive Associates
• Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area
• RMA of New York
• Shady Grove Fertility’s Atlanta, Pennsylvania, Rockville (MD), and Richmond (VA) locations
The second edition of America’s Best Fertility Clinics ranking awards the nation’s leading fertility clinics. Facilities defined as fertility clinics and ART Providers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were considered. The evaluation is based on four pillars:
1. Nationwide Online Survey: Reproductive endocrinologists, infertility specialists, obstetricians/gynecologists working in and referring patients to fertility clinics, medical professionals (e.g., registered nurses, laboratory assistants), and fertility clinic administrators/managers working in fertility clinics were invited to participate in the survey.
2. Quality metrics: Assisted Reproductive Technology metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to fertility clinics published by CDC were analyzed.
3. Accreditation Data: Provided by The Joint Commission, College of American Pathologists, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, and American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine.
4. Patient satisfaction: Data based on Google reviews.
Each fertility clinic is analyzed and scored on the data points, and the final rank is the result of the weighted sub-scores.
The award list was announced on April 17th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.
ABOUT US FERTILITY
US Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com
Chad Tulloch
