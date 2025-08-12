Shady Grove Fertility California expands access to patient care with new state-of-the-art IVF lab in Solana Beach

Shady Grove Fertility California proudly announces the opening of its new advanced fertility center and embryology lab.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shady Grove Fertility California proudly announces the opening of its new advanced fertility center and embryology lab at 420 Stevens Avenue, Suite 300, Solana Beach, California 92075. The new location enhances access to comprehensive fertility services for patients across San Diego County, combining world-class clinical expertise with leading-edge technology in one convenient location.“Expanding our presence in Solana Beach allows us to better serve patients across the region with compassionate care and the most advanced laboratory technology available,” shares Alexander Quaas, M.D., Ph.D. , Medical Director of SGF California. “Our new lab represents a major investment in precision and innovation, which can have a meaningful impact on treatment outcomes.”Joining Dr. Quaas at the Solana Beach location is Anne Davis, M.D., M.S. , a reproductive endocrinologist with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, and third-party reproduction.“Our new facility was designed to prioritize both clinical excellence and patient comfort,” said Dr. Davis. “By pairing advanced embryology capabilities with a welcoming, supportive environment, we can provide the highest level of care for individuals and families pursuing their family-building goals.”Key features of the new IVF lab:Advanced embryology lab: Outfitted with HEPA-filtered clean air systems, anti-vibration tables, temperature-controlled workstations, and cutting-edge microscopes and incubators designed to optimize embryo development.On-site surgical suite: Offers patients added convenience and continuity of care for procedures such as egg retrievals and hysteroscopies.Enhanced patient experience: Features modern consultation and procedure spaces created with fertility patients’ unique physical and emotional needs in mind.The new SGF California Solana Beach location offers a full spectrum of fertility services, including diagnostic testing, fertility preservation, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor egg treatment, and LGBTQIA+ family-building options. Patients also benefit from SGF’s innovative financial programs, including the Shared Risk 100% Refund program.In addition, SGF California is proud to be in-network with Anthem Blue Cross of California, further expanding access to high-quality fertility care for more patients across the state.About Shady Grove FertilitySGF is a premier fertility and IVF practice, helping bring over 100,000 babies into the world since its inception. With more than 50 locations across the United States and a reputation for cutting-edge care, SGF continues to set the standard in reproductive medicine. SGF is a proud partner practice of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ShadyGroveFertility.com

