Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,421 in the last 365 days.

From Patients to Providers: Assessing Impact of Normothermic Machine Perfusion on Liver Transplant Practices in the US

From the Division of Surgical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX (Wang, Shubin, Harvey, Hwang, Patel, Vagefi)

TransMedics, Inc, Andover, MA (MacConmara).

Received July 8, 2023; Revised November 20, 2023; Accepted November 28, 2023.

Drs Wang and Shubin contributed equally to this work.

Disclosure Information: Malcolm M MacConmara is an employee of TransMedics, Inc. Dr Patel is a paid consultant for AstraZeneca. Dr Vagefi is a consultant for the TransMedics National Organ Care System Steering Committee. All other authors have nothing to disclose.

Disclaimer: The data reported here have been supplied by the United Network for Organ Sharing as the contractor for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. The interpretation and reporting of these data are the responsibility of the author(s) and in no way should be seen as an official policy of or interpretation by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network or the US Government.

Presented at the American College of Surgeons 109th Annual Clinical Congress, Scientific Forum, Boston, MA, October 2023.

Supplemental digital content is available for this article.

Correspondence address: Parsia A Vagefi, MD, FACS, Division of Surgical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 5959 Harry Hines Blvd, HP04.102, Dallas, TX 75390-8567. email: [email protected]

You just read:

From Patients to Providers: Assessing Impact of Normothermic Machine Perfusion on Liver Transplant Practices in the US

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more