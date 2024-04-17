From Patients to Providers: Assessing Impact of Normothermic Machine Perfusion on Liver Transplant Practices in the US

From the Division of Surgical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX (Wang, Shubin, Harvey, Hwang, Patel, Vagefi)

TransMedics, Inc, Andover, MA (MacConmara).

Received July 8, 2023; Revised November 20, 2023; Accepted November 28, 2023.

Drs Wang and Shubin contributed equally to this work.

Disclosure Information: Malcolm M MacConmara is an employee of TransMedics, Inc. Dr Patel is a paid consultant for AstraZeneca. Dr Vagefi is a consultant for the TransMedics National Organ Care System Steering Committee. All other authors have nothing to disclose.

Disclaimer: The data reported here have been supplied by the United Network for Organ Sharing as the contractor for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. The interpretation and reporting of these data are the responsibility of the author(s) and in no way should be seen as an official policy of or interpretation by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network or the US Government.

Presented at the American College of Surgeons 109th Annual Clinical Congress, Scientific Forum, Boston, MA, October 2023.

Supplemental digital content is available for this article.

Correspondence address: Parsia A Vagefi, MD, FACS, Division of Surgical Transplantation, Department of Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, 5959 Harry Hines Blvd, HP04.102, Dallas, TX 75390-8567. email: [email protected]