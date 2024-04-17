Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube sends condolences to flood victims in Ugu District and eThekwini Metro following heavy rains

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed sadness at the loss of life following heavy rains that left a trail of destruction in Margate in the Ugu District and eThekwini Metro Municipality on Sunday night.

So far five people have been confirmed to have died in the Margate area. Three people drowned when the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away, while one was struck by lightning. The fifth victim fell from the roof when he was trying to stop the flooding water that was gashing through. Additionally, two people were reported injured in the Umgababa area in the south of eThekwini.

“It saddens us that so many people’s lives were suddenly upended by the floods that swept through these communities with devastating force. We wish to inform the families of the deceased that as the Government of KwaZulu-Natal, we are with them at this hour. We will come together once again as the province and support them during this difficult period. We also share in the deep sense of loss with those whose properties and businesses were partially or completely destroyed” said Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Premier Dube-Ncube said the Provincial Disaster Management teams are on the ground activating mop-up operations. She said immediate measures are being taken to provide relief and assistance to those impacted by the floods.

“In the past 24 hours two Members of the Execute Council have been to Margate to assess the extent of damage to property and evaluate the immediate needs of the communities. They are also providing oversight on the mop-up operations as our emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide required aid. The government is committed to helping communities rebuild their lives and livelihoods with speed” added Premier Dube-Ncube

The Premier appealed for solidarity and support from all sectors of society, saying: “It is in times like these, that we must come together as a community. I appeal to businesses, organisations, and individuals to lend a helping hand to our fellow citizens in Margate who are facing immense challenges in the wake of this natural disaster.”

Premier Dube-Ncube also highlighted the importance of solidarity, saying: “Our resilience as a province is tested during these difficult moments. It is through our collective efforts and support that we can rebuild and restore hope for the affected communities. The regularity of the floods is a clear sign that as the coastal province we are literally in the eye of the storm”

“We urge residents to exercise extreme caution during this time and to move away from low lying areas that are prone to disasters and drive or walk in submerged roads and walkways,” concluded Premier Dube-Ncube.