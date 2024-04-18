Jeanette Williamson Joins TapClicks Management Team

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Jeanette Williamson has joined TapClicks as Vice President of Platform Solutions.

At FreeWheel (Comcast), as Vice President of Product Development, she led the Software Development Lifecycle for all SaaS product lines, focusing on revenue growth and client retention. Williamson also helped transform and rebuild FreeWheel’s Client Account Services teams, delivering global services for over 1000 enterprise media customers. At Accelitas, Williamson led the product roadmap for a self-serve SaaS platform providing automated order management, payment processing and data reconciliation for the retail media network vertical. Prior to this, she worked in executive roles at Palisades Media and William Morris Endeavor.

At TapClicks, Williamson will focus on enhancing the product organization, supporting cross-functional teams servicing the TapClicks omni-channel marketing intelligence platform, with special emphasis on new and existing AI applications.

“Jeanette is a strategic and versatile leader with over 20 years of experience in advertising and media technology,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and founder at TapClicks. “She has a proven track record of building cross-functional teams in the deployment of products, and driving revenue growth and retention. We welcome her.”

“TapClicks clearly leads in Smart Marketing technology and adoption, with a very exciting AI roadmap as well,” commented Williamson. “I look forward to helping deliver new, innovative solutions in digital marketing.”

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.