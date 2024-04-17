F&G commission sets migratory game bird seasons for 2024-25

During its conference call on April 17, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission set the 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons, including waterfowl, mourning dove, American crow and sandhill crane. Because it was a special meeting of the Commission, no public comment or question opportunities were held during the meeting.

It’s important to note, Idaho’s waterfowl seasons are set within frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after they consult with all state fish and wildlife agencies. Federal frameworks do not allow duck seasons to extend beyond Jan. 31, the Canada goose season beyond Feb. 15, or the light and white-fronted goose season beyond March 10.