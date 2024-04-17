Submit Release
2024 Digital Finance Hackathon and Conference Held

The second panel focused on how we can foster a responsible and trustworthy digital economy that benefits all, with particular attention to the impact of digital finance on inclusion and accessibility. The speakers responded to the following questions:

  • What are the ethical considerations associated with digital finance, and how can we proactively address them?
  • How can we ensure that advancements in digital finance benefit all and do not perpetuate existing inequalities?
  • What do you see as the most important considerations when creating policies and regulations to promote a responsible digital economy?

To ensure that digital technologies are used for the common good, collaboration between industry, government and civil society is crucial.

Just because it's human doesn't mean it's good. Just because it's technology doesn't mean it's good either.” – Ms. Monique Morrow, President and Co-Founder, The Humanized Internet

I believe technology should be built for humanity and humanity should always be at the centre. So digitalization is the way forward and democratization in finance is the solution for it. We need to bridge this gap between the humans and digitalization.” – Dr. Marta Ra, Head of Business Development & Public Relations, Radicant Bank

Speakers

  • Ms. Francesca Bosco, Chief Strategy and Partnerships Officer, CyberPeace Institute
  • Mr. Torbjörn Fredriksson, Head of E-commerce and Digital Economy Branch, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
  • Ms. Monique Morrow, President and Co-Founder, The Humanized Internet
  • Dr. Marta Ra, Head of Business Development & Public Relations, Radicant Bank
  • Mr. Steve Ramsden, Chief Information Security Officer and Digital Innovation/Architect, The Global Fund

The hackathon and conference allowed attendees to engage with one another, aligning with the event's goal of fostering partnerships and collaboration. Many of these important discussions continued to the reception following the conference.

