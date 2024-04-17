Seattle Seahawks Star Lands Leading Role In Upcoming Horror Flick "Messenger 666"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristjan Sokoli (born September 24, 1991) is an Albanian-born professional American football center. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He also played college football at Buffalo. He has landed a leading role in the upcoming horror movie Messenger 666 as the main protagonist.

The synopsis of the movie is as follows; Maniacal truck drivers are mowing down NYC bicycle messengers, and no one cares. Through a quirk of fate, one mild-mannered messenger is transformed into a super-powered seeker of vengeance. He must not only dispense some street justice but also root out a conspiracy of evil pharmaceutical executives. Messenger 666 is an action, science-fiction, and horror mix, it is produced in collaboration with acclaimed film production companies 3D Dreams and 360 Sound And Vision Ltd. The film is written and directed by Dwayne Buckle (The Minority, The Face In The Wall) and features an ensemble cast. The film also stars Tim Palmer, CK Fernandez, Kirk Charles, Brendan Lin & Ileana Rivera.

Messenger 666 will be released this summer in theaters nationwide, as well as on DVD, Blu-Ray, Digital Streaming, and Digital Download. For more information on Messenger 666 check out the film's official IMDB page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28506952/