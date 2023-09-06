9 Parables - Digital Download 9 Parables - Compact Disc 9 Parables - Vinyl LP

'9 PARABLES' by Kinetic 9 and 3Sixdy Tha God Releasing On CD, Vinyl & Digital Download 9-15-2023

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned rapper Kinetic 9, of Wu-Tang Clan and Killarmy fame, joins forces with producer 3Sixdy Tha God for "9 PARABLES," a genre-defying masterpiece.

Renowned rapper Kinetic 9 who is associated with rap groups, like Killarmy and Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with the producer 3Sixdy, known for his exceptional work with the rap group B.L.A.C.C. Heart. Together they are set to release their anticipated album titled "9 PARABLES" on September 15, 2023.

"9 PARABLES" is not another album; it represents a fusion of two remarkable talents. Kinetic 9's exceptional lyrical skills, honed through years of experience alongside rap collectives blend seamlessly with 3Sixdys production style promising a listening experience like no other. With nine original thought-provoking tracks this album aims to push the boundaries of hip-hop and make a lasting impact on the genre.

This exciting musical collaboration is brought to you by the label known as 360 Sound And Vision. This label has gained recognition for its dedication to pushing the boundaries of music and artistry. "9 PARABLES" will be available for digital download on sites like iTunes, Spotify, AmazonMusic and more, as well as in physical formats like CD, cassette and vinyl ensuring that fans can enjoy it in their preferred way.

One of the aspects of "9 PARABLES" lies within its profound philosophical undertones.

Kinetic 9 and 3Sixdy Tha God have collaborated on an album that explores thought-provoking themes, and to make this album even more spectacular the album also includes guest-appearances from Wu-Tang Clan rappers Method Man and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. This album "9 PARABLES" invites listeners to truly embark on a journey of self-reflection and exploration.

If you're curious, about what’s in store you can check out the album details on the albums official Discogs page:

https://www.discogs.com/release/28153057-Kinetic-9-3Sixdy-Tha-God-9-Parables

For those who wish to delve further into the world of "9 PARABLES," songs and music videos will be available for download on sites like YouTube and other social media websites. Immerse yourself in the captivating world, lyrics and mesmerizing soundscapes that Kinetic 9 and 3Sixdy have crafted.

"9 PARABLES" is more than an album; it's an experience that traverses the realms of philosophy, music, and creativity. Mark the date September 15 2023 as this release promises to be a milestone in the realm of hip-hop.

Media Contact

Company Name: 360 Sound And Vision Ltd.

Contact Person: 360 Sound And Vision Ltd.

E-Mail: info@360soundandvision.com

Website: http://www.360soundandvision.com/Music.html

City: New York

Country: United States