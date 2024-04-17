PE Gate Announces the First Successful Trade Through its Secondary Market
PE Gate Celebrates a Major Stride Towards Democratizing Private Equity with the First Successful Trade Through its Secondary Market.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PE Gate celebrates a major stride towards democratizing private equity with the first successful trade through its secondary market. This milestone underscores PE Gate’s commitment to addressing the lack of liquidity in private equity.
PE Gate posts investment opportunities in private, cash-flowing businesses on its platform for accredited investors to access. Investors benefit from complete control over their investment decisions on a deal by deal basis. Further, shareholders’ agreements allow investors the flexibility to offer their shares to other co-investors or other PE Gate Members through the platform. PE Gate opportunities also typically qualify for Canada’s lifetime capital gains exemption.
"I needed some liquidity. I was looking to buy a vacation property and I wanted to sell my shares. The process was quick and efficient,” said an investor who sold their shares for a small premium after receiving a 25% return of capital.
“This secondary market transaction on PE Gate’s platform marks an exciting milestone, laying the groundwork for providing much-needed liquidity in the private equity industry,” said Sarmen Boyajian, a General Partner at PE Gate. “The price was set by the seller and purchased by two co-investors. Had co-investors passed on the opportunity, other onboarded Members would have had the opportunity to bid on the offering.”
By establishing a secondary market for private shares, PE Gate believes this will encourage employee share ownership and partial exits for business owners. Business owners looking to retire typically try to sell 100% as there is little liquidity in the shares that they hold. By partially exiting, owners now have the opportunity to hold shares in their legacy business while enjoying dividends.
About PE Gate:
PE Gate LP is an Exempt Market Dealer registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. By working with a network of investment professionals, vetted investment opportunities in private businesses are secured and posted in their platform for accredited investors (Members). Members have the opportunity to make investment decisions on a deal-by-deal basis, while also having the opportunity to anonymously offer their shares for sale to other Members. By offering a user-friendly interface and reliable transaction processes, PE Gate has established a marketplace for selling positions in private businesses, whether it be a primary offering or a secondary trade. PE Gate opportunities typically target over 25% IRR.
