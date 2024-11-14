Frederic Bolduc, P.Eng. Joins Kingston Refractory Services to Lead Expansion to British Columbia

Frederic Bolduc, P.Eng.

A leading provider of refractory installation and maintenance solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into British Columbia.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingston Refractory Services (KRS) , a leading provider of refractory installation and maintenance solutions, is excited to announce the addition of refractory expert Frederic Bolduc, P.Eng. to lead its expansion into British Columbia (BC).Founded in 2008 in Napanee, ON, KRS specializes in the installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial kilns, incinerators, boilers, furnaces, as well as the installation of monolithic linings and fire bricks. KRS has established a trusted reputation for delivering high-quality, long-lasting refractory solutions to a diverse client base across Canada.KRS's clients include prominent companies across various sectors, such as cement manufacturing, pulp and paper, aluminum production, and power generation. These partnerships demonstrate the company’s ability to support industries that rely on durable and safe refractory systems to maintain efficient and effective operations.“With our expansion into BC and our new industrial unit in Abbotsford, we aim to bring our proven expertise to Western Canada, responding to the growing demand for reliable refractory services,” said John Taylor, founder of KRS. “Our company is committed to providing superior service, focused on safety—our motto is, ‘Quality is no accident,’” he added.Leadership and Vision:To drive this expansion, KRS is excited to announce the hiring of Frederic Bolduc, an industry veteran with deep expertise in refractory solutions. Frederic brings nearly two decades of experience from Lafarge, where he advanced from Production Coordinator to Production Manager and Plant Manager. His extensive process expertise, combined with a strong background in refractory and in-depth knowledge of the BC market, make him perfectly suited to lead this new venture."Joining Kingston Refractory Services feels like returning to my roots," says Frederic Bolduc. "The company has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I’m excited to lead this effort in British Columbia. The demand for high-quality refractory solutions is strong in this region, and I look forward to building new relationships and ensuring the continued success of our clients' operations."Strategic Growth for KRS:John Taylor, founder of KRS, emphasizes the significance of this expansion as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s presence in Canada. "British Columbia is home to a diverse range of heavy industries that heavily rely on refractory solutions. Two of our largest clients have operations in the province and have shown interest in partnering with KRS. We are eager to introduce our proven approach to refractory services and build on our success in Eastern Canada."With a commitment to delivering high-performance refractory solutions, KRS remains focused on supporting the industrial sector with reliable, safe, and efficient systems.About KRS:Founded in 2008 in Napanee, Ontario, KRS is a trusted leader in providing high-quality refractory installation and maintenance solutions to Canada’s industrial sector. Specializing in the installation of monolithic linings, fire bricks, and maintenance of critical equipment like kilns, boilers, and furnaces, KRS serves clients across diverse industries, including cement manufacturing, pulp and paper, aluminum production, and power generation. KRS is dedicated to excellence and safety in every project, working closely with clients to deliver long-lasting, reliable refractory solutions. With an expanding presence in British Columbia, KRS is committed to supporting industrial operations nationwide with expertise and proven service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.