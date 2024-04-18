Actor TRAVIS RICHEY Emerges in Mystery on Apple TV Original ‘SUGAR’ and CBS Procedural ‘CSI: VEGAS’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Travis Richey emerges in mysterious circumstances alongside Colin Farrell in the new Apple TV original series, SUGAR, and then heads to CBS for the procedural drama, CSI: VEGAS.
In the recently premiered genre-bending detective series SUGAR, Private Investigator John Sugar (Farrell) examines the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. During the first episode titled “Olivia,” Sugar hunts for answers when he encounters and coerces Gary Bascomb (Richey), the building manager of the condominium where the subject of his investigation lives.
Coming on May 5th, Richey turns up in a grisly situation on the updated version of the classic procedural drama series, CSI: VEGAS. The show follows a brilliant team of forensic investigators as they welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Further details about the episode are being kept under wraps.
Richey is excited to get caught up in crime storylines twice on television this spring, adding, “Working on these shows has been a series of new and incredible experiences for me. Acting with Colin Farrell on SUGAR was an absolute delight. On set we worked the script and adjusted the dialogue on the fly to suit the actual downtown location we were using. And then, getting my first full face cast for CSI: VEGAS is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Audiences will recognize Richey as Inspector Spacetime recurring on the NBC series Community, which led to his creating and starring as The Inspector in the viral sensation web series, The Inspector Chronicles: Untitled Web Series About a Space Traveler Who Can Also Travel Through Time. His credits also include a recent sketch stint on the CBS chat show The Talk, as well as appearances on the ABC Family fan favorite Pretty Little Liars and a starring role in the web series original Robot, Ninja & Gay Guy.
When Richey is not on set, he is busy creating. Currently, he is in-production on the sci-fi comedy Timewrecked, written in collaboration with Curtiss Frisle, and is in-development on the second season of Robot, Ninja & Gay Guy. Last year, Richey launched the light-hearted podcast, Exposing Ourselves, co-hosting alongside musician Matt Runquist of Spanko Stankhole, as they take turns exposing each other to their favorite music and movies.
Richey added author to his resume with the recent publishing of his first novel, The Vampires’ Curse (Decimus) from 4 Horsemen Publications, with several sequels in the works. In addition, he will follow up his successful original series with the soon-to-be published companion novel, The Inspector Chronicles: Untitled Novel About a Space Traveler Who Can Also Travel Through Time.
For more about TRAVIS RICHEY visit: YouTube.com/TravisRichey
Follow on Instagram: @TheTravisRichey
