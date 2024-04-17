Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,397 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet April 25 in Salina

For Immediate Release:   
April 17, 2024   

Contact:   
Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs   
nadia.marji@ks.gov 

SHAWNEE – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission, led by newly-appointed Chairman Whitney Damron, will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, April 25 at the K-State Salina Campus, College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Rd, in Salina. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and conclude once all agenda items are covered. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be physically present to participate; Instructions for participating via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming can be accessed HERE by clicking “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”   

During the April 25, 2024, public meeting, Commissioners will vote on:  

  • 2024-2025 Waterfowl Season Dates, Bag and Possession Limits 

Commissioners will then:   

  • Allot time for general public comment on non-agenda items   
  • Receive an agency and state fiscal status update   
  • Receive a 2024 Legislative Update   
  • Have a general discussion on:
    • Statewide and water-body specific fishing regulations
    • A summary of, and snagging opportunity related to, invasive carp in the Kansas River
    • Select sportfish vs. non-sportfish regulations 

Commissioners will conclude the public meeting by hearing the following Workshop items, which are items that may be voted on at a future date:  

  • K.A.R. 115-2-1, 115-25-14 and reference document – Trout season and permit prices 
  • K.A.R. 115-25-9a – Military Deer Seasons   
  • New Carcass Movement Regulation 

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.   

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center in Hays. 

### 

You just read:

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet April 25 in Salina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more