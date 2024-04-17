Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet April 25 in Salina

For Immediate Release:

April 17, 2024

Contact:

Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

SHAWNEE – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission, led by newly-appointed Chairman Whitney Damron, will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, April 25 at the K-State Salina Campus, College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Rd, in Salina. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and conclude once all agenda items are covered. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be physically present to participate; Instructions for participating via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming can be accessed HERE by clicking “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

During the April 25, 2024, public meeting, Commissioners will vote on:

2024-2025 Waterfowl Season Dates, Bag and Possession Limits

Commissioners will then:

Allot time for general public comment on non-agenda items

Receive an agency and state fiscal status update

Receive a 2024 Legislative Update

Have a general discussion on: Statewide and water-body specific fishing regulations A summary of, and snagging opportunity related to, invasive carp in the Kansas River Select sportfish vs. non-sportfish regulations



Commissioners will conclude the public meeting by hearing the following Workshop items, which are items that may be voted on at a future date:

K.A.R. 115-2-1, 115-25-14 and reference document – Trout season and permit prices

K.A.R. 115-25-9a – Military Deer Seasons

New Carcass Movement Regulation

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center in Hays.

###