JD Technologies Selected by RMB Products to Market Rotational Lining, Rotational Molding, and Additive Manufacturing
JD Technologies will use their extensive field sales expertise and established relationships to pursue new applications for RMB Products manufacturing processesPALM COAST, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and RMB Products, a leader in the specialized Rotational Lining, Rotational Molding, and Additive Manufacturing market, today announced the forming of a strategic relationship to significantly expand their business in the United States.
The relationship will allow RMB Products to do what they do very well, that is to work closely with their customers to solve their technical challenges with world class, proven manufacturing processes while JD Technologies Global, LLC can focus on selling in the field and building long term relationships with customers. The true beneficiary will be the original equipment manufacturers and end-users who will benefit from RMB Products’ extensive experience and ability to deliver custom solutions.
“We are very pleased that RMB Products has selected JD Technologies Global, LLC as their strategic partner. They have been extremely successful in helping their customers field products that solve an issue resulting in performance enhancement and cost savings. Working closely with customers, RMB Products has and will continue, with our support, to pioneer new solutions while exceeding customer’s expectations for supplier performance, quality, and reliability,” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC.
“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies Global, LLC to help market our products and services to original equipment manufacturers within the aerospace, military & defense and medical markets” said Mr. Tim Burmood, Vice President Sales & Marketing for RMB Products. “Our vision is to be a leading innovator in specialized manufacturing solutions for OEM markets in North America and international markets” added Mr. Burmood.
About RMB Products
RMB Products, Inc. has led the rotational molding industry with their thermoplastic expertise and for more than 60 years has been foremost in innovative molding as well as lining of engineering thermoplastics. RMB Products specializes in custom products for the aerospace, military & defense, and numerous other industries. Combining their thermoplastic expertise with their industry knowledge, RMB Products' vertical integration begins with custom material formulation and compounding for the production phase of every part. They provide an alternative to composite or aluminum components by producing seamless, lightweight, complex plastic shapes for numerous aerospace manufactures. Comprehensive information is transferred from engineering to their CNC machining center where precision tooling is produced and verified to the electronic model for accuracy. From material selection to final inspection, strict process controls guarantee that your finished product will meet and exceed your expectations. For more information visit www.rmbproducts.com
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com
