INFCOM-3 decides on WMO Core and Recommended satellite data

The definition of core and recommended satellite data in the WMO WIGOS manual is the outcome of the extensive work involving WMO expert teams, NWP community and satellite operators.

This decision by INFCOM relates to the WMO Unified Policy for the International Exchange of Earth System Data approved by the 2021 Extraordinary World Meteorological Congress, reaffirming the commitment of WMO Members to expand and enhance the free and unrestricted exchange of Earth system data. This was agreed upon as a fundamental principle, with the intention to maintain a two-tiered approach to the international provision and exchange of Earth system data via the following practices:

Members shall provide on a free and unrestricted basis the core data that are necessary for the provision of services in support of the protection of life and property and for the well-being of all nations, at a minimum those data described in Annex 1 to the present resolution, which are required to monitor and predict seamlessly and accurately weather, climate, water and related environmental conditions; Members should also provide the recommended data that are required to support Earth system monitoring and prediction activities at the global, regional and national levels and to further assist other Members with the provision of weather, climate, water and related environmental services in their States and Territories. Conditions may be placed on the use of recommended data.

The WMO Unified Data Policy also urges Members to facilitate the exchange of data from all stakeholders and sectors at the international level during emergencies and natural disasters.

