MassDOT Seeks Feedback from Industry Leaders for Creation of Service Plaza Operating Model 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is soliciting feedback from potential service plaza operators and other industry stakeholders as part of an effort to identify a best-in-class operating model for its 18 service plazas located along various highways throughout Massachusetts.

A Request for Information (RFI) has been issued and will remain open through May 24, 2024. Through this RFI process, MassDOT will collaborate with potential operators and other interested stakeholders to establish an understanding of each travel plaza’s full potential to support the traveling public’s needs. The RFI process will also help define a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the long-term lease and operation of the 18 service plazas.

“Travelers in Massachusetts deserve the best, and that’s what we intend to deliver for them as we continue working to enhance our service plazas,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The service plazas along our highways do much more than enrich the experience of travelers. They are essential for commerce and other economic activities, and investing in them will help our state remain economically competitive for years to come. We are excited to receive feedback through this process which will lead to the creation of the future service plaza operating model.”

Among the 18 service plazas included in this RFI are all 11 of the plazas located along I-90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike. These include Lee eastbound and westbound in Berkshire County; Blandford eastbound and westbound in Hampden County; Ludlow eastbound and westbound in Hampden County; Charlton eastbound and westbound in Worcester County; and Westborough westbound, Framingham westbound, and Natick eastbound, in Middlesex County.

In addition, other service plazas in this RFI include Newton southbound and Lexington northbound, along I-95/Route 128 in Middlesex County; and Beverly northbound along Route 128 in Essex County.

The remaining four service plazas included in the RFI, towards the South Coast and Cape, are Bridgewater northbound and southbound along Route 24 and the Plymouth plaza along Route 3, in Plymouth County; and the Barnstable plaza along Route 6 in Barnstable County. The Plymouth and Barnstable locations are easily accessible to travelers approaching from either direction of Route 3 and Route 6.

The RFI process takes multi-faceted approach for engagement and will include host community meetings and a consumer experience survey.

The host community meetings, which will be publicized by MassDOT, will give community officials and residents a chance to learn more about the broader procurement process and provide feedback.

Through the user-friendly consumer experience survey, service plaza customers and patrons will be asked to provide feedback on areas, some of which include property improvements, sustainability and electric vehicle charging, and community representation.

With an eventual RFP, MassDOT will formally solicit bids and ultimately implement a best-in-class service plaza operating model across the Massachusetts Highways, providing food, beverage, convenience, gas, diesel, EV Charging, among other amenities.

To view documents and respond to this RFI, interested parties can register at https://massdotserviceplazas.com.

