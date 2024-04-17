Submit Release
Joint HMA/EMA Big Data Steering Group workshop on RWE methods, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 14 June 2024

This one-day hybrid Big Data Steering Group (BDSG) workshop will bring together representatives of regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical companies, patients, healthcare professionals, academia, and health technology assessment bodies to address the following objectives:

  • Hear the views of stakeholders and experts: 
    • on the draft RWE reflection paper expected to be open for public consultation in May 2024. 
    • on priorities for further regulatory guidance development and collaboration beyond the reflection paper.
  • Engage with stakeholders on RWE methods in regulatory decision making.

