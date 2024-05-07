Plumber's Get New Tool for Toilet Installs

Submit Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionize the plumber's toolkit with the latest innovation from ToiletTool – the Plumber's Toilet Carry & Lift Tool.

This new tool for plumbers not only adds a handle to what is typically an awkward bear-hugging toilet task, but increases speed and efficiency during toilet installing by allowing easy and quick alignment to T-Bolts. Plumbers can easily lift and carry toilets with one hand.

Toilet Tool allows for carrying toilets safely up & down stairs with one hand. Allowing the plumber's other hand to be used for holding onto handrails and opening doors.

Designed by industry experts and engineered for maximum efficiency, this tool is set to redefine the way plumbing professionals approach toilet installations and repairs. New for 2024, also known as Pick Up Stix, this tool for plumber's is designed to make installs easier and quicker.

Key Features Include:

1. **Easier Toilet Installation:** Say goodbye to back strain and awkward maneuvers. The Plumbers Toilet Carry & Lift Tool allows for easy lifting and positioning over T-Bolts during installation, saving time and reducing physical strain.

2. **Secure Grip Design:** Featuring a secure grip design, this tool ensures a firm hold on toilets of various shapes and sizes, providing stability and peace of mind during carrying and installation.

3. **Spring-Loaded:** the Toilet Tool accommodates nearly all types of toilet models and shapes, ensuring ease of use every time.

4. **Durable Construction:** Built to withstand the rigors of professional use, the Plumber's Toilet Tool is machined from aircraft grade aluminum and is surface treated to resist corrosion and wear, ensuring long-lasting durability.

For more information about the Plumbers Toilet Carry & Lift Tool and to purchase, visit our website at www.ToiletTool.com.

The Toilet Tool is also available for immediate purchase on Amazon.

ToiletTool.com is committed to providing plumbing professionals with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and user-centric design, our products are trusted by professionals nationwide.

