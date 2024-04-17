Flagged Secured Releases New Type of Tie-Down Strap to the Market
New Cargo Tie-Down Strap
We're thrilled to introduce the Tie-Down Pad to the market. Whether you're a professional truck driver or a weekend warrior, the Tie-Down Pad is designed to make your life easier and your cargo safer.”GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flagged Secured is proud to unveil the Universal Tie-Down Pad. Designed to provide stability and protection for your valuable cargo, this product sets a new standard in securing loads during transportation. Available on Amazon.
— Ryan Gill - Operations
Tie-Down Lumber, Kayaks, Appliances, Ladders & Yard Waste easier than ever before.
The Universal Tie-Down Pad is meticulously crafted with durability and functionality in mind. Constructed from high-quality materials, including reinforced nylon and rugged stitching, this pad is engineered to withstand well over 2,000 lbs of load. Whether hauling construction materials, appliances, kayaks or ladders, the Tie-Down Pad will keep cargo securely in place.
The pad features 4x - 10 ft long incorporated straps for attaching to vehicle securing points. It also includes an additional 8 ft strap for additional securing, ensuring that your cargo stays firmly in place during transit. Additionally, the patent pending design further enhances stability and prevents shifting by forming to the specific shape of the cargo.
Versatility is another hallmark of the Tie-Down Pad. Its universal design allows it to be used with a wide range of vehicles and cargo types, making it an essential accessory for truckers, contractors, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone else in need of reliable cargo security. Whether transporting large loads on a flatbed trailer or securing smaller items in the bed of a pickup truck, the Tie-Down Pad offers the flexibility and performance needed.
Safety is always a top priority when transporting cargo, and the Tie-Down Pad delivers peace of mind with its robust design and engineering. By preventing load shifting and slippage, this pad helps reduce the risk of accidents and damage to both cargo and vehicles. With the Tie-Down Pad in place, drivers can focus on the road ahead, knowing that the cargo is securely strapped down and protected.
The Tie-Down Pad also doubles as a Legal Overhanging Load flag.
Tie-Down Pad is now available for purchase on Amazon. Don't take chances with your valuable cargo—invest in the ultimate protection with the Tie-Down Pad today.
Purchase on Amazon at www.amazon.com/dp/B0CN1MYP95
Sales
Express Products, Inc
email us here
Product Video