Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $500K Investment in FAFSA Initiatives to Help More Arizona Families Afford College

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a $500,000 investment to tackle the decline in FAFSA submissions in Arizona. This year, a new FAFSA form was launched to simplify the process, however, there have been delays and data issues that have resulted in fewer students completing the FAFSA this year as compared to 2023. As a result, Arizona currently ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to FAFSA completion. Governor Hobbs has prioritized expanding access to education at all levels and will work to ensure every Arizonan has access to the education they need to thrive.

“As someone who participated in a work-study program and was awarded scholarships to help me get through college, I cannot overestimate how important it is to take advantage of all the resources available to attain a higher education,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “FAFSA has helped millions of families, and for many can be the final piece that makes their child’s dream of attending college a reality. I strongly encourage every Arizona family who has a graduating high school senior to submit their FAFSA this month.”

Earlier this month, Governor Hobbs proclaimed April as “Finish Line to the FAFSA” month and sent a letter to all school leaders, school counselors, college access organizations, and community partners to ask for their collaboration to help high school seniors complete the FAFSA.

“I’m very grateful for the work that Arizona’s school counselors, principles, partners, colleges, and universities are doing to increase FAFSA submissions,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “It will take all of us working together to help more students complete their FAFSA and unlock the financial aid that will make their postsecondary education more affordable.”

The $500,000 from Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) federal funding will be used to (1) increase statewide resources to support students and families, (2) increase FAFSA completion events held across the state, and (3) support statewide initiatives, with the goal of increasing FAFSA submissions and enhancing resources now and during the summer months. The funding will be distributed by the Arizona Board of Regents..

A statewide FAFSA coalition, led by the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR), has created a number of resources for students, families and college access professionals. The resources include:

A calendar of in-person events

Virtual events and appointments for students and families

Arizona’s FAFSA hotline

Text message support via Ask Benji

A communications toolkit

FAFSA pro tips

Arizona College Connect (an innovative tool ABOR provides for high school educators to track FAFSA completion)

These resources can be accessed at CollegeReadyAZ.com/FAFSA.

