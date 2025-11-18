Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $750,000 to Support Arizona Veterans through Homes for Heroes

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (ADVS) announced the recipients of the Homes for Heroes grant program, which aims to expand transitional housing, reduce barriers to care, and increase access to same-day services for Arizona’s most vulnerable Veterans. These grants, which total $750,000, have been awarded to four organizations that deliver vital housing and support services to Veterans experiencing homelessness across the state. The grant program is part of Governor Hobbs’ $2 million Homes for Heroes initiative, a statewide effort to address veteran homelessness.

“By creating pathways to housing for our Veterans, we are helping them realize the opportunity, security, and freedom that underpin the Arizona Promise,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The men and women who served our nation and defended our freedoms deserve to live their lives with dignity and have a place to call home. Working hand in hand with community organizations, we are committed to realizing our goal of ending veteran homelessness in Arizona.”

“Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for our country. We owe it to them to ensure they have a safe place to sleep, and the support they need to rebuild their lives. With these new investments, we are taking meaningful steps toward that goal,” said ADVS Director John Scott. “I was pleased to see the volume of applications we received. I was especially encouraged that so many proposals included new housing inventory, aimed not only at getting Veterans off the streets, but at getting them the care and services they need without delay. After reviewing the scores and recommendations, I’m proud to announce funding for several promising projects that will expand statewide services and provide critical, same-day support to Arizona’s Veterans.”

The 2025 Homes for Heroes grant recipients include:

Axiom Community of Recovery – $200,000. Axiom will create 30 new transitional housing beds, offering same-day placement and detox services if needed. The project focuses on immediate stabilization and care for Veterans in crisis.

Scottsdale Recovery Center – $150,000 Scottsdale Recovery will serve up to 39 Veterans in dedicated transitional housing beds, with same-day detox, pet boarding, and focused outreach to incarcerated Veterans. The program emphasizes accessibility and rehabilitation.

U.S.VETS – Prescott – $200,000 U.S.VETS will provide comprehensive housing plans for 100 Veterans, utilizing new transitional housing inventory at the Fort Whipple campus opening in January 2026. This expansion significantly enhances services in Northern Arizona.

Esperanza en Escalante – $200,000 This Tucson-based program will serve 32 Veterans, offering same-day detox, emergency housing, pet boarding, and personalized housing plans. Veterans will receive a comprehensive evaluation upon intake to ensure individualized care.



These awards reflect Arizona’s ongoing commitment to ending Veteran homelessness by expanding access to housing and supportive services across all regions of the state.

In addition to the grant program, the Governor’s Homes for Heroes initiative includes $750,000 to support veterans treatment courts for Veterans struggling with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and other challenges stemming from military service that increase risk of homelessness. It also includes $500,000 to plan and coordinate the state’s ongoing efforts to reduce Veteran homelessness.