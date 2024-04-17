Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation Further Enhancing Florida’s Education Standards on the Evils of Communism

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla.—Today, on the 63rd anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1264, which strengthens Florida’s education standards that require teaching on the dangers and evils of Communism.

“The truth will set us free,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism.”

“It is vitally important that every student learns about the dangers of Communism,” said Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “I know firsthand the evils that Communism brings, and I am proud to stand by Governor DeSantis as he signs this legislation to ensure Florida remains the bastion of freedom.”

Governor DeSantis signed SB 1264, which does the following:

Adds to existing Communist history standards with instruction on the history of Communism in the United States and the tactics of Communist movements.

Authorizes the newly-established Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms as a means to advance human progress—specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean. This institute will partner with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University.

Enables the Florida Department of State, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education, to recommend to the Legislature the creation of a Florida-based museum on the history of Communism.

Prepares students to withstand indoctrination on Communism at colleges and universities.

