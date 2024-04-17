Save the Date: UNC Sickle Cell Fundraiser Set for September 15

The UNC Sickle Cell Program proudly hosted its first fundraiser, the ‘Full Court Press for Sickle Cell’ basketball tournament, in 2023. With over 250 attendees and 90 players competing for the championship, the event successfully raised $10,000.

This year, the fundraiser is returning with even more excitement! Mark your calendars for September 15th and join the UNC Comprehensive Sickle Cell Team at the Orange County Sportsplex for a fun day of competitive basketball, live music, activities for the kids, blood donation opportunities, and much more.