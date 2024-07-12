Improving Global Lung Health Through a Transcontinental Collaboration

Shannon Carson, MD, chief of the UNC Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, and Brad Drummond, MD, MHS, associate professor of medicine, are spearheading efforts to elevate global pulmonary research capacity through the American Thoracic Society MECOR China Program.

The MECOR (Methods in Epidemiologic, Clinical, and Operations Research) Program, under the support of the American Thoracic Society, is dedicated to empowering physician-scientists in resource-limited countries with essential clinical and translational research education in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Since its inception in 1995, this initiative has been a pivotal force in enhancing lung health worldwide and has educated over 2500 respiratory clinicians across the globe. Currently, its influence spans six continents or regions incorporating low and middle income countries, including China, where Dr. Brad Drummond serves as a faculty lead, and Dr. Shannon Carson functions as course director. Dr. Carson also chairs the MECOR Steering Committee for the ATS which oversees all six courses.

A Rigorous Three-Year Curriculum

The MECOR curriculum is meticulously structured as a tri-level program, enabling physician learners to grasp the foundational principles of research, formulate focused research inquiries, and execute their studies. Each level entails a week-long intensive where participants engage directly with program faculty.

“This year, our on-site instruction was conducted in Shenzhen, China, a city outside of Hong Kong, though our learners come from various parts of China,” said Dr. Drummond, level three faculty lead. “Each level integrates both North American and Chinese faculty, with many of the Chinese faculty actually former students of the program.”

Between these annual intensive sessions, physician-scientists maintain remote communication with faculty to further their research endeavors. Upon completing the program, participants publish their findings in medical journals, addressing issues pertinent to their specific location.

“They’re so interested in addressing clinical challenges they are seeing at the bedside,” Dr. Drummond explained. “In China, for instance, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or emphysema is prevalent. While in the U.S., these conditions are often tobacco-related, in China, air pollution is a significant cause.”

Global Classrooms

The MECOR Program illustrates that educational principles are universally applicable, transcending language and geographical barriers.

“Even in an audience like this, when I’m giving a lecture, I can tell when students aren’t following me. It’s just like when I’m back at home giving a lecture and I look up, and I’m like, ‘Y’all didn’t get that, did you?’ So I go back and explain it in a better way,” Dr. Drummond recalled.

The MECOR Program’s impact extends well beyond the confines of the classroom. Graduates return to their home countries equipped to empower others through their enriched understanding of clinical research, translation of research findings, and leadership.

“China’s substantial population and the associated disease burden underscore the importance of our work,” Dr. Drummond emphasized. “When we consider global health improvement, it often starts within the country itself. I envision that these 50 students each year will exponentially disseminate their knowledge to patients, colleagues, mentees, and mentors.”