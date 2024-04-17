First meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee to Counter Cybercrimes in Kazakhstan

The first meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee to Counter Cybercrimes (hereinafter, Steering Committee) marked a significant milestone in Kazakhstan’s efforts to enhance the prevention and investigation of cybercrime. Hosted by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, in close co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, the event gathered over 40 representatives from law enforcement and government agencies on 14-15 March in Astana to discuss strategies and plans for bolstering collaborative efforts to combat cybercrime in Kazakhstan.

Cybercrime in Kazakhstan poses a growing threat to individuals, businesses, and the nation's critical infrastructure. Instances of cybercrime, including online fraud, data theft, cyber-attacks and etc., have been on the rise in Kazakhstan, leading to substantial economic damage.According to the Institute of Public Policy of the Amanat Party, in 2023, Kazakhstan experienced a historical peak in online fraud, with 21.8 thousand reported crimes and damages totalling 17.5 billion tenge. Beyond financial losses, cybercrime also undermines trust in online platforms, jeopardizes sensitive data, and disrupts critical infrastructure, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive cybercrime prevention and investigation measures.

Discussions at the meeting centered around strategic steps to identify existing gaps, enhance relevant legislation, develop effective mechanisms to prevent, counter and investigate cybercriminal activities. Strengthening co-operation across different sectors of society, as well as on the international level was also discussed. Recognizing their transboundary nature, participants emphasized the importance of collaboration among various sectors to safeguard critical infrastructure and protect the general population from cybercrimes.

“Today's meeting, the first of its kind, reflects our philosophy of building a comprehensive front against cybercrime. Our joint extrabudgetary project to assist Kazakhstan in strengthening its response to cybercrime is a testament to that commitment” remarked Jaroslaw Kurek, Senior Politico-Military Officer at the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

A concrete outcome of the Steering Committee meeting included the identification of steps for conducting a gap analysis and further development of the first Comprehensive Action Plan to Counter Cybercrimes (hereinafter, Action Plan). Through collaborative efforts, participants discussed the gaps already known to them and sought to identify innovative approaches to address these gaps.

Future activities for developing the Action Plan will involve the participation of all stakeholders, including government organizations, law enforcement agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society. The document will lay the foundation for bringing all stakeholders to creating a “whole-of-society” approach to combat cyber and cyber-enabled crimes, and aligning the national legislation and existing frameworks with international best practices. Encompassing a comprehensive approach, the Action Plan will include cybercrime prevention, investigation, and prosecution, alongside initiatives focusing on education and capacity-building for law enforcement officers in countering cybercrimes. Additionally, it will address underscore the importance of cyber hygiene, public engagement, and digital literacy among the population. This proactive approach underscores Kazakhstan's commitment to safeguarding its digital landscape and citizens' security. The Office will, therefore, not only assist in creating a solid foundation for enhanced measures in addressing cyber and cyber-enabled crimes, but also will pave the way for a more standardized general national strategy in curbing cybercriminal activities.