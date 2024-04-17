Frigstad Signs MOU with Entrion Wind to Cooperate on Installation Vessel Design
The two companies will incorporate and verify the technical requirements of the FRP monopile in the design of the W90™ semi-submersible installation vessel.KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrion Wind and Frigstad Engineering have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to incorporate the Fully Restrained Platform (FRP) monopile technology into the design of the W90™ installation vessel. This strategic collaboration represents a pivotal advancement in the oﬀshore wind supply-chain, further improving the favorable economics of monopile technology.
Lowering costs and minimizing risks through improving efficiencies drives the joint effort. The partnership will facilitate the sharing of technical information aimed at improving logistics operations, reducing installation times, and de-risking the installation process. Under the MOU, the two companies will jointly incorporate and verify the technical requirements of Entrion Wind’s FRP monopile in the Frigstad W90™ semi-submersible vessel design for foundation and Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) installation. Additionally, collaboration may extend to concept studies, feed studies, and the overall planning and detailed design of an alternative installation process for a full FRP monopile oﬀshore wind project.
Eivind Johnsen, CEO of Entrion Wind, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are pleased to welcome Frigstad as a partner. While the FRP monopile is designed to be installed with existing operating vessels, this cooperation will provide further eﬃciency gains with the development of the W90™ equipped with FRP monopile installation capabilities. Frigstad's oﬀshore rig expertise and status as a leading semi-submersible designer make the company an ideal partner for Entrion Wind.”
The FRP monopile is designed to accelerate the deployment of oﬀshore wind by extending the water depths and favorable economics of the monopile up to 100 meters. This patent-pending approach is currently at technology readiness level (TRL) 6. Entrion Wind is planning an oﬀshore demonstration project next year to prepare the design for commercial roll-out in 2027. This initiative builds on recent successes, including the completion of a 1:2 scale test at the MilLab at UiA in Grimstad, Norway on November 29, 2023 and DNV’s issuance of a Statement of Feasibility on March 31, 2023.
Harald Frigstad, Executive Chairman of Frigstad Group, highlights the strategic alignment with Entrion Wind's approach, “We are excited to work with Entrion Wind. The technology is a good ﬁt with our strategy of developing a large installation vessel for increased eﬃciency and operating envelope to reduce the cost of oﬀshore wind.”
Frigstad’s W90™ semi-submersible wind foundation and turbine installation vessel is designed to provide a safer and more eﬃcient installation of bottom-ﬁxed and ﬂoating wind farms. The W90™ has a displacement of 310,000 tons, a crane capacity of 3,600 tons, and eight 6.0 MW thrusters, allowing it to operate over 200 days per year. The W90™ is an evolution of the proven D90™ design, with three vessels currently in operation: the Scarabeo 9, and the Bluewhale 1 and 2.
With plans for the commercial rollout of the FRP monopile in 2027 and the ongoing development of the W90™ vessel, both Entrion Wind and Frigstad Engineering are positioned to drive advancements in the sustainability and economic viability of oﬀshore wind energy.
