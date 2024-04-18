Empowering Mothers, Saving Lives: A Chance to Learn Unveils 2024 M.O.M.S. Tour Partners

M.O.M.S Tour Exhibit Space HRSA Exhibit Table M.O.M.S Tour Attendee

2024 M.O.M.S Tour

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After celebrating Black Maternal Health Week with its 2024 Boston launch, A Chance to Learn, the fiscal sponsor for The Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers (M.O.M.S) Tour, is excited to announce the current partners for its 2024 tour. The M.O.M.S. Tour, led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services aims to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly among African American and American Indian/Alaska Native women, in communities with high maternal and morbidity rates.

According to the CDC, 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the United States in 2021. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. American Indian/Alaska Native women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. However, over 80% of these deaths were determined to be preventable. Recognizing the early warning signs, getting an accurate and timely diagnosis, and having access to quality care can save lives.

The M.O.M.S. Tour targets cities with high maternal mortality and morbidity rates, especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native populations. Serving 300 to 500 moms, dads, and children in each city, the Tour brings together mental health professionals, birth workers, medical professionals, and community members to provide resources and support for pregnant and postpartum women and engage in meaningful discussions on maternal health disparities. In addition to baby resources, pregnant women and families will have access to essential health-related services such as healthcare coverage, mental health services, vaccinations, substance use disorder support, local services offered by doulas and midwives, health screenings, toolkits for postpartum depression, nutritious food, and more.

"We want to make the United States the safest place for moms to give birth," said Dr. Que English, Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

A Chance to Learn, recognized as the driving force behind The Motivated Mom platform, has been instrumental in its commitment to empowering women and families by providing them with the necessary knowledge and tools to make informed healthcare decisions. Without our national supporters like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, American Psychiatric Association Foundation, Just Serve, Pampers, COGIC Urban Initiatives, and World Vision we would not be able to provide needed resources to moms and dads and certify up to 15 doulas in each city.

“After nearly dying twice from my maternal health journey, I feel it's imperative to amplify our voices, ensure access to quality care, and enact policy changes that prioritize the safety and well-being of all mothers, especially those in marginalized communities," says LaToyia Dennis, founder of A Chance to Learn.

Together, with our community partners CoCoLife.Black who certifies our doulas and Dads Forward leading the Dads Den, we are supporting expectant moms and families to obtain valuable resources to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity among women at high risk.



A Chance To Learn, Inc. (AC2L), is dedicated to improving educational outcomes for children and their grown-ups. Our track record in early childhood education initiatives, focusing on building foundational skills for children aged 0 to 5, demonstrates our commitment to addressing educational disparities and preparing children for academic success. In 2016, we expanded our focus to include empowering mothers through The Motivated Mom platform, emphasizing workforce development and self-care. This shift recognizes the integral role mothers play in their children's development and aims to equip them with the skills and resources necessary for economic independence and personal fulfillment.

