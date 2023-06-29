Acclaimed Singer Casmè Joins the Motivated Mom to Advocate for Maternal Healthcare Equity in New Orleans!

Logo for The MOMS Tour Casme’

Acclaimed Singer Casmè Joins the Motivated Mom to Advocate for Maternal Healthcare Equity at Transformative Community Baby Shower in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maternal Outcomes Matter Showers (M.O.M.S) Tour is proud to announce that renowned singer and songwriter Casmè will join forces with LaToyia Dennis, (aka) The Motivated Mom, to share their lived experiences and champion maternal healthcare equity at the upcoming M.O.M.S. Tour community baby shower in New Orleans.

The M.O.M.S Tour is also excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the "Pretty Girls Jump" Health and Wellness Festival on Friday, June 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4000 Cadillac Street. This festival serves as a prelude to the upcoming community baby shower and provides an opportunity for M.O.M.S Tour to offer valuable resources and information about the transformative event taking place the following day.

The community baby shower takes place on Saturday, July 1, from 11 am to 2 pm at The Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. This event aims to support 200 families by offering services such as the Dad's Den, Mom's Lounge, Kid's Korner, healthy lunch options, baby supplies, and various valuable resources. To secure a spot at this life-changing event, attendees are encouraged to register early at themomstour.info.

The M.O.M.S Tour, in collaboration with local community advocates, is dedicated to providing essential maternal healthcare resources to families in New Orleans. The Community Baby Shower, a transformative and life-changing event, invites expectant moms and families with children aged 3 and under to come together and experience a range of invaluable activities and resources tailored to meet diverse needs. This groundbreaking event, part of a two-year initiative, aims to address the alarming rates of maternal mortality and morbidity, particularly among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms, within the heart of the city.

The urgency to address the maternal healthcare crisis is evident as recent statistics from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) reveal that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their White counterparts, while AI/AN women face double the risk. Shockingly, over 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Louisiana currently has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, with 58.1 deaths per 100,000 births, and the preterm birth rate among Black women is 55% higher than among all other women, according to the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card for Louisiana.

In response to these distressing statistics, A Chance to Learn, CocoLife.black, and Mom Congress have spearheaded the M.O.M.S Tour, a vital force in combating the challenges faced by families today. With limited healthcare access, economic burdens, food insecurity, mental health challenges, and the closure of maternity wards and clinics threatening countless families, the M.O.M.S Tour provides comprehensive support and fosters lasting change.

The M.O.M.S Tour has received significant support in its mission to combat this crisis, including a generous grant from the Church of Jesus Christ and Ladder Day Saints, funding free doula certification and providing invaluable resources for families. Worldvision, Boppy, C.O.G.I.C. Urban Initiative, Just Serve, and Healthy Start have also joined forces to ensure the success of the tour in every city.

This transformative Community Baby Shower is an opportunity for moms, dads, and caregivers of children under the age of 3 to come together and access vital resources. Companies and community organizations offering maternal or infant care support are also invited to participate as exhibitors, contributing to a powerful alliance that advances the mission of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

To secure a spot at this life-changing event, we urge moms, dads, and caregivers of children under the age of 3 to register early at themomstour.info and learn more about the M.O.M.S Tour. Companies and community resources offering maternal or infant care support are also invited to participate as exhibitors, contributing to a powerful alliance that advances our mission of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity. For more information, contact themomstour.info or email themomstour@gmail.com.